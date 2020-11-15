1/1
Ellen Shuber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Ellen "Jean" Shuber, 87, passed away November 13, 2020. She was born in Cuyahoga Falls to the late Joseph and Hope Shuber and resided in Stow. Jean worked as a pharmacy technician for Beeler's Pharmacy going on to work for Youngfellow's Pharmacy as the store manager. She loved traveling, animals and liked to visit zoos. Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Barbara Jane Shuber; she is survived by her sister, Josie Shuber. The family would like to give special thanks to Bath Creek Estates especially to Joanie, Jenifer and Liz and Crossroads Hospice especially to Dana and Eric. Friends may call from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. A committal service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 19 at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4724 State Rd., Peninsula, OH 44264. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to Cleveland Zoo Rain Forest, 3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland, OH 44109. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Calling hours
05:30 - 07:30 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Committal
11:00 AM
Northlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved