CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Ellen "Jean" Shuber, 87, passed away November 13, 2020. She was born in Cuyahoga Falls to the late Joseph and Hope Shuber and resided in Stow. Jean worked as a pharmacy technician for Beeler's Pharmacy going on to work for Youngfellow's Pharmacy as the store manager. She loved traveling, animals and liked to visit zoos. Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Barbara Jane Shuber; she is survived by her sister, Josie Shuber. The family would like to give special thanks to Bath Creek Estates especially to Joanie, Jenifer and Liz and Crossroads Hospice especially to Dana and Eric. Friends may call from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. A committal service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 19 at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4724 State Rd., Peninsula, OH 44264. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to Cleveland Zoo Rain Forest, 3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland, OH 44109. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com