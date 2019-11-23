Home

Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
View Map
Ellen Stout Obituary
) Stout Together Again Ellen (Foster) Stout, 87, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was born in Akron and lived her entire life here. She was a lifelong member of Goodyear Heights United Presbyterian Church. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Earl William Stout. She is survived by her children, Jeff (Viki), Denise (Jeremy) Smith, John (Terrie), Jim (Lisa), and Stephanie (Curtis) Holman; her grandchildren, Amanda (Jeramy) Patton, Melissa (David) Lynix, Logan, Grace and Grant; and great grandchild, Tessa Patton. Funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Monday at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main), 552 N. Main St., Akron, with Reverend Reford Nash officiating. Burial will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Friends will be received from 10 am until the time of the service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 23, 2019
