Elliott L. Porter III, age 88, of Fairlawn, Ohio, passed away on November 11, 2020 at Renaissance of Richfield. He was born December 20, 1931 in Wilmington, NC to the late Elliott and Helen (Mercer) Porter. He was a graduate of Georgia Tech, with a Bachelor Science in Industrial Engineering. Elliott proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany, where he specialized in Radio Communications. Elliott was employed as a scientifical engineer with Smithers Scientific Services for 35 years and Goodyear Tire and Rubber for 10 years, until his retirement. He was a very active member of the Chapel in Akron for many years and more recently at Grace Church, Norton Campus where he was very involved in numerous church organizations. He was a Ham Radio Operator, enjoyed traveling and helping others and had a great sense of humor. Elliott leaves his daughters, Cherie (Keith) McGregor and Lori (Alan) Kunkel; grandchildren, Michael, MacAlasdair and Tarolyn. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife Carol Porter. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in his name, to Moody Bible Institute of Chicago, IL., 820 North LaSalle Blvd., Chicago, IL 60610 or to Grace Church, Norton Campus 3970 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Norton, OH 44203. A private entombment has been held for the family. Billow Funeral Homes, Fairlawn Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
