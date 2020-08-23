Ellis P. Solomon II received his "promotion" into heaven on August 17, 2020. Our Ellis passed on quietly at home after a seven-year journey with dementia. As he was known for saying when asked how he was doing..."if I was any better, I'd be in heaven!" and now he is. Ellis was a uniquely welcoming, kind, patient, friendly soul with an inner peace about him. He had a happy, contented spirit and was never a complainer. Ellis never saw the need to be vengeful, to retaliate or to get angry. Always ready with a compliment rather than criticism, he was positive and respectful. All these things about him proved his faith and trust in his God. Ellis was born in Clearfield, PA on April 8, 1952. His family moved to the Akron area in 1962. Ellis was a graduate of Revere High School and attended the University of Akron and Kent State University where he studied Broadcasting and was a DJ on Akron University's Campus Radio Station. He lived in Houston, TX from 1980-84 with his first wife, where he was a manager of AVS, Audio Visual Services Warehouse, that supplied AV equipment to companies and events in Houston, including events at the Houston Astrodome. After returning home to Akron, he was a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker and a manager at FSO Food Service Outlet. He and Dawn, his wife of 28 years, met at a class at The Chapel in Akron and were married in October of 1992. From 1994 to 2012 he drove eighteen wheels, coast to coast and regionally, till he was diagnosed with early-onset dementia in 2013. Ellis was a dedicated member of the Southern Baptist Church. He was an avid reader and was a wiz at trivial pursuit. He loved reading the Bible. He was dedicated to playing guitar in the worship team at Green Baptist Church, The Church on the Boulevard and attending bluegrass jam sessions. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Church on the Boulevard, 754 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, OH 44314. He will be joining his father WWII veteran, Ellis P. Solomon I; mother, Lillian McDowell/Solomon; sisters, Lily Catherine "Cherry" and Claudette in heaven. Ellis is survived by his wife, Dawn; sons, Ellis P. Solomon III (Alexis Dragovich), Andrew Solomon; first wife, Denise (Tim) Smith; brother, Jeff (Ruth); sisters, Claudia (Jim) Carrell, Mary Beth (Don) Lawson, Joan (Steve) Brothers and many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Mercy Hospice for their dedicated, personable service. There will be a memorial service at Ellis's nephew's property on Sunday, September 13, 2020 for family and friends.