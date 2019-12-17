|
Elma June Means, 77, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Williamsburg, Virginia. She was born in Sherman, West Virginia and lived in Bellville, Ohio for most of her life. June was an area resident of Summit County since 1978. She attended The Chapel and was employed by Parker-Hannfin. She enjoyed Square Dancing and Country Music. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilber C. and Alta A. (Williams) Slaven; husband, Robert A. Means; step-son, Tyson K. Means; and friend and companion, John Treufeldt. She is survived by her step-children, Eric Means, Robert A. Means, Jr. and Brenda S. Andrews; and step-grandchildren, Jack and Grace Means and Nathan and Marissa Andrews. Funeral service will be held Thursday, 1 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Rd., Uniontown, Ohio 44685 (at the roundabout, entrance off of Steese). Rev. Steve Bucy officiating. Interment at East Liberty Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44308. (City of Green Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 17, 2019