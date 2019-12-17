Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
(330) 899-9790
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elma Means
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elma June Means

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elma June Means Obituary
Elma June Means, 77, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Williamsburg, Virginia. She was born in Sherman, West Virginia and lived in Bellville, Ohio for most of her life. June was an area resident of Summit County since 1978. She attended The Chapel and was employed by Parker-Hannfin. She enjoyed Square Dancing and Country Music. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilber C. and Alta A. (Williams) Slaven; husband, Robert A. Means; step-son, Tyson K. Means; and friend and companion, John Treufeldt. She is survived by her step-children, Eric Means, Robert A. Means, Jr. and Brenda S. Andrews; and step-grandchildren, Jack and Grace Means and Nathan and Marissa Andrews. Funeral service will be held Thursday, 1 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Rd., Uniontown, Ohio 44685 (at the roundabout, entrance off of Steese). Rev. Steve Bucy officiating. Interment at East Liberty Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44308. (City of Green Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -