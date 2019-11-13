|
|
) Elma Breitenstine, 87, passed away November 3, 2019. She was born April 8, 1932 in Philippi, West Virginia to the late Fredrick and Delia Dixon. Elma was retired from Malco Products in Barberton. She loved her bowling on Thursday mornings at Turkeyfoot bowling lanes with her girls. Along with her parents, Elma was preceded in death by her husbands, Harold Kinty and Robert Breitenstine, son, Steven Kinty and 10 siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Gene) Kalamajka; daughter-in-law, Robin Kinty; grandchildren, Nicole (Sean) Chartier, Geno (Amanda) Kalamajka, Apryl (Anthony) Swafford and Regina Steiner; 7 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, other family, friends and many adopted grandchildren. Graveside inurnment will take place at 1 P.M. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Lockwood Cemetery, 3680 Manchester Road, Coventry Township, Ohio 44319. There will be a celebration of life immediately following at the home of her daughter. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2019