CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Elmer E. (Gene) Treptow Gene was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on January 3, 1927, and was called home to the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was 93 years old, and a member of the Greatest Generation! Gene was the fourth of six siblings of Arthur and Alma Treptow (deceased). Upon graduation from high school, he was inducted into the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in October 1946. Gene was very active in the Order of DeMolay and served as Master Counsilor of the Milwaukee Chapter, and then was elected to be the State Master Councilor. In June 1947, he met the love of his life, Dorothy Jones, and they married in 1948. He went to work for the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railroad in Milwaukee in 1950, starting in a clerical position. Through a series of promotions and transfers, including stops in Detroit, Cleveland, St. Louis, Boston, and New York, he finally retired in 1986. Upon retirement, they returned to Ohio, where their children lived. He was a Mason, Shriner, and a Jester, and a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Gene is survived by his wife of 71 1/2 years, Dorothy; daughter and son-in-law, Doreen and Tom Paulus of Stow; son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Jackie of Lake Milton; grandchildren, Cindy (Jeff) Bosley, Tommy (Nicki), Tim (Mary), Tammy (Mark) Svenson and Dan Paulus and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brother, Ronald, of Milwaukee, and brother-in-law, Bill (Sandy) Jones of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Gene was preceded in death by his sister, Bernice (Jack) Stiner, and brothers, Arthur Jr., Delvin (Carrie), and Orville. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. A special thank you to Liz and Joanie from Bath Creek for their loving care of Gene over these past 16 months, and Dana and Eric from Crossroads Hospice. A private service with burial will take place for the family and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 2121 Sixth Street, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221, or Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.