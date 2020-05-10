Elmer W. Harley, 93, passed away on May 1, 2020. Elmer W. Harley was born on January 4, 1927, in Cleveland, Ohio to Grace and Russell Harley. He was a World War II veteran and served his country in the U.S. Navy for 20 years. Elmer served in Asia, France, China, Greece, Turkey, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Elmer enjoyed traveling, working on jigsaw and crossword puzzles, and playing board games. His favorites were plain checkers, Chinese checkers and Dominoes. He was a faithful member of Brown Street Church of Christ. Elmer was preceded in death by mother, Grace Harley; father, Russell Harley; son, Tommy Harley; brothers, Morton, Howard, Earl, Milton, William, Charles, Arnold and Raymond; sisters, Janet and Ella. He leaves to cherish his memory loving daughter, Minnie Louise Harley Mayes (Florida); 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; brothers, David Harley (Ohio) and Russell Harley (California); special niece, Diane Harley Brown (Michigan) and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. In response to COVID-19 private services will be held. Interment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. 330-836-2725