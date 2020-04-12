|
Elnora Dorsey, at the blessed age of 81, went home to be with the Lord on April 5, 2020, following an extended illness. Mother Dorsey was a faithful member of Unity Holiness Ministries where she served on the Mother's Board. She was loved by many and a mother to all she knew. Preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Dorsey; son, Kenneth Brantley, Jr. and seven siblings, she leaves to cherish her beloved memory, children, Katrina Brantley, Neadra (March) Ferguson, and Johnathan (Jackie) Dorsey; sisters, Deborah Scruggs and Alvena Walker; special nieces and nephew, Evang. Mae Walker, Semuel Hilliard, Supt. Elder Aubrey R. Walker; God-daughter, Monica Riley; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Homegoing Service will be held, Monday, April 13, 2020, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home and friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Larry Chadwick officiating, Supt. Elder Aubrey R. Walker, Eulogizing. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020