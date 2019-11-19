Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Eloise Ann Carr


1923 - 2019
Eloise Ann Carr Obituary
) Eloise Ann (nee Haller) Carr, age 96, passed away on November 16, 2019. She was born on September 21, 1923 in Phillip, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Johnnie and Myrtle (nee Boyles) Haller. She moved to Akron in 1929. Eloise and her mother, Myrtle, owned and operated the Pioneer Beauty Shoppe in Goodyear Hts. for 50 years. She was a member of Akron Baptist Temple. Other than her parents; Eloise was preceded in death by her husband, Evan B. Carr; her son, Larry V. Carr; her great-granddaughter, Erica Sullivan; and her only sister, Suzanne and Steve Kiltau. Eloise is survived by one granddaughter, Marla Sullivan and her great-granddaughter, Lauren Sullivan of Fort Mill, SC; her nephew, Sean C. (Jessica) Kiltau of North Palm Beach, FL; her niece, Laura C. (Mitch) Jacobs of Huntington, WV; her great-niece, Jayden Jacobs and her great-nephew, Lucas Jacobs both of Huntington, WV. She also leaves her beloved caregivers, Patty Curtician and Allen Hunt, who are like her children; and of course her church family. Everyone that knew this sweet, kind and gentle woman loved her and will miss her deeply. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Ernie Kemppel will celebrate Eloise's life. Family and friends may visit from 10:00 AM until the time of the service on Wednesday. Eloise will be laid to rest next to her husband in Hillside Memorial Park, Akron. The family would like to thank Mulberry Gardens and Hospice, who cared for her during her last days. Memorial contributions may be made to City Church AC, 3000 Krebs Drive, Akron, Ohio 44319, in Eloise's memory. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 19, 2019
