Eloise Chatman
TOGETHER AGAIN
Eloise Chatman answered the call of her Lord and Savior peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Services will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 12 Noon at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends at 11 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Richard Cash Eulogizing. Internment at Lakewood cemetery. Procession will form and condolences may be sent to 582 Glendora Ave., Akron OH 44320. and 860 Biruta St., Akron, OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 31, 2019