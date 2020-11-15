1/1
Eloise Thomas
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eloise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eloise Thomas, 87, went home to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1933 in Selma, Alabama to Robert and Ethel Stevens. Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ethel Stevens and Annibelle Smith; sister, Ruth Black; brothers, John Smith, Nate Smith, and Buddy Smith. Ethel leaves to forever cherish her loving memory, son, Sterling Thomas, Jr. and his wife Tammy Thomas who was like a daughter; daughter, Gwen (Kevin) Petaway of Akron, Ohio; grandchildren, Antwan McGhee (Marlena), of Munford Alabama, Ramar Gooden, Cameron Thomas, Vernon and Adrian Daley all of Akron, Ohio; brother, Alzonia "Dumpty" Smith of Youngtown, Ohio; cousins, Ernestine and Sam and a host of other relatives and friends. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family and condolences may be sent to the family in c/o Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved