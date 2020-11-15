Eloise Thomas, 87, went home to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1933 in Selma, Alabama to Robert and Ethel Stevens. Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ethel Stevens and Annibelle Smith; sister, Ruth Black; brothers, John Smith, Nate Smith, and Buddy Smith. Ethel leaves to forever cherish her loving memory, son, Sterling Thomas, Jr. and his wife Tammy Thomas who was like a daughter; daughter, Gwen (Kevin) Petaway of Akron, Ohio; grandchildren, Antwan McGhee (Marlena), of Munford Alabama, Ramar Gooden, Cameron Thomas, Vernon and Adrian Daley all of Akron, Ohio; brother, Alzonia "Dumpty" Smith of Youngtown, Ohio; cousins, Ernestine and Sam and a host of other relatives and friends. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family and condolences may be sent to the family in c/o Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306