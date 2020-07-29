1/1
Eloisse Simpson
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Eloise Simpson Eloise Simpson was born in Plainfield, Georgia April 5, 1937, to the union of the late John and Ola Mae Hightower. She went home to be with the Lord on July 20, 2020. The family relocated to Barberton, Ohio in 1946. A few years later moving to Akron, Ohio, where she met and married Bishop Charles Simpson, July 31, 1954. She was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church and Pilgrim Rest Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ. In 1975 she became the First Lady of the Christian Brotherhood Apostolic Faith Church of Jesus Christ Eloise loved traveling with her parents to Georgia visiting her grandparents, and on many fishing trips throughout Ohio, camping overnight in both the van and RV. She also loved "playing in the dirt" planting her vegetable gardens, her flower beds, outside the home, and flowers and plants inside the home. Eloise was preceded in death by parents; husband, Bishop Charles Simpson; brother, John W. Hightower (Eloise); brother-in-law, Deacon Asberry Walker; sister-in-law, Catherine Wright, and many other brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, and cousins. She leaves to mourn sons, Charles (Darlene); of Orrville, Ohio, David, Kenneth (Terri); daughters, Joyce (Wallace), Gladys (Damon), Patricia, all of Akron, Ohio; sisters, Ida Walker, Elizabeth Hightower, Minister Jessalynn Cannon, close friend, Annie Underwood ,15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren, Aunt, Shirley Fluellen, of Eastman, Georgia, and nieces, nephews, cousins, other friends and relatives. Home going service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at New Millennium Baptist Church Ministry, 541 Brown Street, Akron Ohio 44311, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service. Min. Jessalynn Cannon, Eulogizing. Rev. Deniela Williams, officiating. Interment at Ohio Western National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 16 W. Bartges Street, Akron, OH




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Calling hours
10:00 AM
New Millennium Baptist Church Ministry
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 28, 2020
To the family you are in my thoughts and prayers remember the good times and the love you shared God has added another angel to his throne.


Love ya


Jessie Cannon & Family
Jessie Cannon
Friend
July 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
