Eloise Simpson Eloise Simpson was born in Plainfield, Georgia April 5, 1937, to the union of the late John and Ola Mae Hightower. She went home to be with the Lord on July 20, 2020. The family relocated to Barberton, Ohio in 1946. A few years later moving to Akron, Ohio, where she met and married Bishop Charles Simpson, July 31, 1954. She was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church and Pilgrim Rest Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ. In 1975 she became the First Lady of the Christian Brotherhood Apostolic Faith Church of Jesus Christ Eloise loved traveling with her parents to Georgia visiting her grandparents, and on many fishing trips throughout Ohio, camping overnight in both the van and RV. She also loved "playing in the dirt" planting her vegetable gardens, her flower beds, outside the home, and flowers and plants inside the home. Eloise was preceded in death by parents; husband, Bishop Charles Simpson; brother, John W. Hightower (Eloise); brother-in-law, Deacon Asberry Walker; sister-in-law, Catherine Wright, and many other brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, and cousins. She leaves to mourn sons, Charles (Darlene); of Orrville, Ohio, David, Kenneth (Terri); daughters, Joyce (Wallace), Gladys (Damon), Patricia, all of Akron, Ohio; sisters, Ida Walker, Elizabeth Hightower, Minister Jessalynn Cannon, close friend, Annie Underwood ,15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren, Aunt, Shirley Fluellen, of Eastman, Georgia, and nieces, nephews, cousins, other friends and relatives. Home going service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at New Millennium Baptist Church Ministry, 541 Brown Street, Akron Ohio 44311, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service. Min. Jessalynn Cannon, Eulogizing. Rev. Deniela Williams, officiating. Interment at Ohio Western National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 16 W. Bartges Street, Akron, OH