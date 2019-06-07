Elouise Twyman (Burkett)



Elouise Twyman, age 86, of Tallmadge, Ohio, died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.



She was born on August 11, 1932 in Akron, the daughter of the late James and Edwina Burkett.



Elouise was a tremendous person of faith, and someone who spent her entire life in her faith taking care of those whom she loved. She was well loved by all who knew her, and her friendships became life long, including her elementary school friends, as well as her friends from Georgia who were just as important in her life. And if you didn't know her, you were a friend she just hadn't met yet. She loved God, loved her family and friends, and loved life, including vacations, cards with family, hosting get-togethers, and dancing with her husband.



She spent about 30 years involved in the Mt. Harmony Baptist church in Georgia, many of which she taught Sunday school, and also lead Bible study. During the last 10 years, she attended Tallmadge Christian Fellowship with her daughter Kathy, often followed by lunch at a restaurant or cards with her daughter and granddaughter, Kristy.



Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Nelson; her granddaughter, Kristy Nelson; Randall Nelson-who was like a "son" to her; stepsons, Clifford (Robin) Twyman and Robert (Cherilyn) Twyman; her stepgrandchildren, Jason, Jacinda, Kari, A.J., Elena, and Laura; and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Ruth Wyckoff.



Other than her parents, Elouise was preceded in death by her husband, Charles `Chuck' Twyman; her son, Mark Sullivan; and her siblings, Charles Burkett, Dorothy Cooper, Arthur Burkett, Earl Burkett, and Marjorie Cooper.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor John Knepper will celebrate Elouise's life. Family and friends may visit on Monday at the funeral home from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Mrs. Twyman will be laid to rest with her husband at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.