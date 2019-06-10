Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Chapel (in the Worship Center/main sanctuary)
135 Fir Hill
Akron, OH
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
The Chapel (in the Worship Center/main sanctuary)
135 Fir Hill
Akron, OH
Eloy S. Pacheco

Eloy S. Pacheco Obituary
Eloy S. Pacheco

After enduring a long illness, Pastor Eloy S. Pacheco went home to be with his Lord on June 6, 2019.

Dr. David Burnham will conduct services Wednesday at 11 AM at The Chapel (in the Worship Center/main sanctuary), 135 Fir Hill, Akron 44304. Friends are invited for visitation from 10 AM until service time on Wednesday at The Chapel, and at Redmon Funeral Home on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. Burial Chestnut Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Crossroads Hospice, Burnham Ministries International, or The Chapel. (REDMON,STOW,330.688.6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 10, 2019
