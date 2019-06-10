|
Eloy S. Pacheco
After enduring a long illness, Pastor Eloy S. Pacheco went home to be with his Lord on June 6, 2019.
Dr. David Burnham will conduct services Wednesday at 11 AM at The Chapel (in the Worship Center/main sanctuary), 135 Fir Hill, Akron 44304. Friends are invited for visitation from 10 AM until service time on Wednesday at The Chapel, and at Redmon Funeral Home on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. Burial Chestnut Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Crossroads Hospice, Burnham Ministries International, or The Chapel. (REDMON,STOW,330.688.6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 10, 2019