Elsie Faye Brunton, 93, went home to be with the Lord Monday, November 2, 2020. Elsie earned a Double Masters in Nursing and Education from the University of Akron, and was an active nurse for 37 years. She worked 10 years at Akron Children's Hospital Medical Center and taught Maternity Nursing at the St. Thomas Hospital School of Nursing for 25 years, retiring in 1992. Following her retirement, she worked part-time for Visiting Nurse Service in the Maternal Child Department. She was a member of: Sigma Theta Tau National Nursing Society, American Association of University Women, the College Club of Akron, Falls Cancer Club, Billow Chapter #483 Eastern Star, and the Ladies Oriental Shrine of America. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Silas and Snowie Faye Smith; husband, Robert Brunton; and daughter, Judith Turner. She is survived by her son, Robert George (Lana) Brunton; grandchildren, Deanna (Chris) Brammer, Tammy (Mark) Steen, Robert Brunton, Kathy Turner and Tiffany (Todd) Thompson; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. Private services have been held for the family with burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com