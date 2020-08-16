1/
Elsie L. Knoles
Elsie L. Knoles, long-time resident of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away August 14, 2020 at the age of 100. She was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church. Elsie was preceded in death by her brothers, Albert, James, Charles and Leonard Knoles, and sisters, Alice Dailey and Josephine Greenleaf. Elsie is survived by her sister, Marie Wernersbach, and other family members. A private graveside service will take place at Oakwood Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 330-928-2147.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 16, 2020
To The Family of Ms Elsie,

I was so very sad to read that she had passed. I loved our visits with her, she was a very spiritual woman. Ms Elsie lived a long satisfying life, she was blessed. She will be missed.
Camille Reed
Friend
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
