Elsie L. Knoles, long-time resident of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away August 14, 2020 at the age of 100. She was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church. Elsie was preceded in death by her brothers, Albert, James, Charles and Leonard Knoles, and sisters, Alice Dailey and Josephine Greenleaf. Elsie is survived by her sister, Marie Wernersbach, and other family members. A private graveside service will take place at Oakwood Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 330-928-2147.