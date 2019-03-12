Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auble Funeral Home
512 East Oak Street
Orrville, OH 44667
(330) 682-2966
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Nester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie M. Nester

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elsie M. Nester Obituary
Elsie M. Nester

ORRVILLE -- Elsie M. Nester, age 84, of Orrville, formerly of Rittman, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at her home in Orrville, following a period of declining health.

Elsie was born on March 3, 1935, in Spencer, West Virginia, to the late Holly and Lela (Sampson) Starcher and married Perry Nester on June 10, 1950, in Reedy, W. Va. Perry survives.

She worked as a florist for Barlett's and the former Picket Fence flower shops in Wadsworth for over 30 years. She spent many years as a poll worker for the Wayne County Board of Elections.

Elsie enjoyed flea marketing with her husband and running a booth at the Berlin Antique Mall with her sister Lorena.

In addition to her husband, Perry, she is survived by her two sons, Richard Nester of Orrville, and Bobby (Deb) Nester of Wooster; two grandchildren, Jami Pittman of Wooster, and Jason (Lisa) Nester of Stow; four great grandchildren, Kiwi and Kaden Pittman, and Sam and Sarah Nester; seven siblings, Norma Kime, H. Lee (Arlene) Starcher, Lorena Starcher, Carol (Arthur) Troyer, Marilyn Starcher, Patricia (Roger) Beery, Gary Starcher; numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Rittman Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.

Auble Funeral Home in Orrville is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.aublefuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, OH 44691 www.lifecarehospice.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now