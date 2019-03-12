Elsie M. Nester



ORRVILLE -- Elsie M. Nester, age 84, of Orrville, formerly of Rittman, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at her home in Orrville, following a period of declining health.



Elsie was born on March 3, 1935, in Spencer, West Virginia, to the late Holly and Lela (Sampson) Starcher and married Perry Nester on June 10, 1950, in Reedy, W. Va. Perry survives.



She worked as a florist for Barlett's and the former Picket Fence flower shops in Wadsworth for over 30 years. She spent many years as a poll worker for the Wayne County Board of Elections.



Elsie enjoyed flea marketing with her husband and running a booth at the Berlin Antique Mall with her sister Lorena.



In addition to her husband, Perry, she is survived by her two sons, Richard Nester of Orrville, and Bobby (Deb) Nester of Wooster; two grandchildren, Jami Pittman of Wooster, and Jason (Lisa) Nester of Stow; four great grandchildren, Kiwi and Kaden Pittman, and Sam and Sarah Nester; seven siblings, Norma Kime, H. Lee (Arlene) Starcher, Lorena Starcher, Carol (Arthur) Troyer, Marilyn Starcher, Patricia (Roger) Beery, Gary Starcher; numerous nieces and nephews.



A private graveside service will be held at Rittman Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.



Auble Funeral Home in Orrville is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.aublefuneralhome.com.



Memorials may be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, OH 44691 www.lifecarehospice.org. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 12, 2019