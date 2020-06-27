) Fairhurst Our precious Mother, Elsie Rae (Shultz) Fairhurst was born on April 22, 1928 in Akron, OH to parents, Goebel E. and Pauline B.V. Shultz. Elsie Rae was the first born of eight children and is survived by her two sisters, Mary Ellen Zeman and Carole Ann Gifford. Early morning on June 23, 2020, our dear mother, Elsie Rae completed her journey here on earth. Elsie Rae was a graduate of South High School in Akron, Ohio and the wife of her late, beloved husband, Harry S. Fairhurst. Together, Harry and Elsie had 5 children, 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Elsie Rae loved and lived for her family, was very active in her church, and her faith in the Lord was steadfast. All would agree that Elsie Rae was a true friend, a confidant and knew no strangers. The doors of the Fairhurst home were always open and welcoming to all who entered, just as the Great Resurrection Morning will be for our dear mother, Elsie Rae Fairhurst. Rest in Peace, mom, until we meet you in the morning. Guests are welcome for visitation, Monday, June 29, 2020 from noon until the time of service, beginning at 1 p.m., Green Gospel Assembly Church, 2535 Wise Road. Brother Rick Moore will officiate. Interment will follow at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron. Elsie's care and assisting her family has been entrusted with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. We kindly remind everyone the importance of keeping within the social distancing guidelines. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and sympathies may do so at: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 27, 2020.