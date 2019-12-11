|
Elta I. Strausser, 97, of Charlestown Twp., passed away at her home on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Elta was born in Strongsville, Ohio on April 5, 1922 to parents, Wilbur and Minnie (Stadden) Burnham. Elta had worked at the Ravenna Arsenal during WWII and also at Grandview Gladiola Farm on Newton Falls road, the family business she owned and operated along with her late husband. She was a member of the Faith Bible Fellowship in Tallmadge and a past member of the Charlestown United Methodist Church. Elta also served on the Southeast School board and served eight years as President. She enjoyed playing cards and traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad. Elta is survived by her children, Lois (Terry) LeQuyea, Patricia Robinson, Barbara (Rick) Truman, Bob (Nancy) Strausser and Beverly (Larry) Kertoy. Surviving also are her grandchildren, Zak (Renee) Strausser, Travis Strausser, Sam (Shannon) Strausser, Luke (Amy) Strausser, Seth (Jen) Truman, Lori Truman, Brock (Jenna) Kertoy, Brice (Katie) Kertoy and Bevin (Tommy) Miller. She also leaves 14 great-grandchildren and her niece and nephews, Karen, Gary and Scott. Elta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph Strausser; her brothers, Wilbur, Robert and son-in-law, Frank Robinson. Friends and family will be received Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna. where funeral services, officiated by Pastor Les Sutherland, will be held on Friday, December 13, at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Charlestown Cemetery. Elta's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to everyone from Hospice of the Western Reserve who was so kind and caring to Elta and ourselves. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 11, 2019