Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
(330) 467-4500
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
Eltha J. Bartels Obituary
) Eltha J. Bartels (nee Linton) age 90, was the beloved wife of 70 years to Harry F.; loving mother of Joyce (Henry), Richard (Debbie), Amy, and Robert (Jeanine); dearest grandmother of 11; dear great-grandmother of 14; loving daughter of the late Herbert and Thelma Linton; cherished sister of Ralph (Kay), the late Bruce (the late Madelyn) and David (Jennace). Family suggests memorial contributions in her name to the 70 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson, OH 44236 or the Western Reserve Historical Society 10825 E. Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106. Friends may call at the FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 356 W. AURORA RD, (ST RT 82) SAGAMORE HILLS where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 2:00 p.m. VISITATION MONDAY, 12 NOON UNTIL TIME OF SERVICES. Interment Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019
