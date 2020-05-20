) AKRON -- Elva Hively passed away quietly Sunday evening May 17 at home in assisted living after a long illness. She was born December 10, 1925 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to William Martin Braziell and Miriam Laura McCausland, their only child. After graduating early from high school in February 1944, Elva immediately entered college and received her bachelor's degree in biology in 1947 from the Pennsylvania College for Women (now Chatham University) and a subsequent degree in physical therapy from the D. T. Watson School, now part of the University of Pittsburgh. Elva met her husband, Bob on a blind date at Linwood Park on Lake Erie, June 29, 1946, the day of her parents' 25th wedding anniversary. They were married on October 2, 1948 in Pittsburgh and moved directly to Akron, Ohio. As a young wife and mother, Elva was a physical therapist during the polio epidemic of the early 1950s and later worked with children born with cerebral palsy. In her own words: "I have always been interested in theology and the church" (she was an active member of the First Christian Church in Cuyahoga Falls). "Committees, teaching children, and church groups have taken up lots of my time and energy. I have become especially interested in peace education and non-violence and have done a lot of work with American Friends Service Committee. This is a fine organization; and the Quaker religion is a beautiful one. I have also done much work with disadvantaged people. I volunteered at the County Home many years until it closed. I helped with food distribution at Good Neighbors in Akron and was president of the organization 2 or 3 years" (Elva served at Good Neighbors for over 30 years). "After I moved to Ohio, I learned to love the parks. Bob and I have always done a lot of walking and observing nature. Our favorite vacations have been visiting the National Parks and hiking trails." Survivors include her husband, Robert "Bob" Hively of Akron; her children, William Hively (Helen Skeist) of Canaan NH, Jane Barber (Robert) of Brooklyn NY; grandchildren, Paul Hively of Chicago IL, Irene Hakes (Taylor) of Manhattan NY, Duncan Barber (Chehana Samarawickreme) of Brooklyn NY, Rick Michalka (wife Sam and daughter Zeta) of Dedham MA, and Michael Richter (Ekaterina Sknarina) of Brooklyn NY. The family would like to thank Ohio Living Rockynol and Harbor Light Hospice for their superb and loving care of their wife, mother, and grandmother, especially during these recent, trying months. Due to public health considerations, there will be no memorial service at this time. Contributions in Elva's honor may be made to any of the organizations she mentions above. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 20, 2020.