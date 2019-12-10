|
) Over 2,000 years ago, God gave the world the best gift to give man, his son. On December 6, 2019, we gave God one of our best gifts we had, our mother. Born Elva Jean Colvin (Lohri) was a child of God! She was born the first child of Victor Morgan Colvin and Faye Thomas Colvin on March 21, 1931 in Antioch, Ohio. She was raised and chose to remain a devout member of The Church of Christ her entire life. Elva will be remembered as a very hard working, loving, and giving person who was loyal to her family. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her first husband of 46 years, Ralph E. Lohri; second husband of eight years, George D. Csanyi; and brother, Warren Colvin. Elva will be deeply missed by her daughters, Christine (Jimmy) Whitehead, and Cynthia (Loren) Harter; grandchildren, Rob (Melanie) Whitehead, Shawn (Amanda) Whitehead, Tara (Chris) Huber, Troy (Jessica) Gross; great-grandchildren, Travis (Kaila), Dakota, Madison, Justin, Tyler, Hunter, McKenna, Trent, Michael, Morgan, Trevor, and Lucy; great-great-grandson, Isaiah; sister, Karen McVay; brother, Richard (Mary) Colvin; sister-in-law, Phyllis Colvin; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Pebble Creek Nursing Home for their compassion and care over the years. Visitation will take place on Thursday December 12, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A funeral service will take place on Friday December 13, 2019 at 12pm, with an hour of visitation prior. Interment to follow at Hillside Memorial Park. Donations may be made in Elva's honor to the at www.act.alz.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 10, 2019