Elva W. Slaven
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elva W. Slaven, 95, of New Franklin, passed away peacefully at Rose Lane Health Center. Born to the late Virgil and Goldie (Long) Estep, she had been an area resident all of her life. Elva had a strong faith in God, a strong devotion to her family, loved and had pride in her grandchildren. She liked candy (especially salt water taffy) and potato chips. She enjoyed shopping at the "proper" stores and arguing with Bill. She loved her pets, all animals, drinking black coffee, waking up early and having her hair done. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, William Slaven. Elva is survived by her son, Gary (Debbie Hickman) Slaven; daughter, Bonnie Slaven; grandchildren, Stacia, Treston and Cammy Kline. The family would like to thank the staff at Rose Lane Health Center for their wonderful care of Elva. A Graveside Service will be held THURSDAY, 11:30 a.m. at Lakewood Cemetery, 1080 W. Waterloo Rd., Akron. In lieu of flowers memorials in Elva's name are requested to the Alzheimer's Association, 70 W Streetsboro St., #201, Hudson, OH 44236. Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356, www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Lakewood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved