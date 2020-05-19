Elva W. Slaven, 95, of New Franklin, passed away peacefully at Rose Lane Health Center. Born to the late Virgil and Goldie (Long) Estep, she had been an area resident all of her life. Elva had a strong faith in God, a strong devotion to her family, loved and had pride in her grandchildren. She liked candy (especially salt water taffy) and potato chips. She enjoyed shopping at the "proper" stores and arguing with Bill. She loved her pets, all animals, drinking black coffee, waking up early and having her hair done. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, William Slaven. Elva is survived by her son, Gary (Debbie Hickman) Slaven; daughter, Bonnie Slaven; grandchildren, Stacia, Treston and Cammy Kline. The family would like to thank the staff at Rose Lane Health Center for their wonderful care of Elva. A Graveside Service will be held THURSDAY, 11:30 a.m. at Lakewood Cemetery, 1080 W. Waterloo Rd., Akron. In lieu of flowers memorials in Elva's name are requested to the Alzheimer's Association, 70 W Streetsboro St., #201, Hudson, OH 44236. Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356, www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2020.