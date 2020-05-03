TOGETHER AGAIN Elvin "Al" George Kurtz, 78, of Akron, passed away suddenly at home on April 27, 2020. Al was born in Akron on August 23, 1941 to the late John and Evelyn Kurtz. He retired from the Akron Police Department in 1995 after 29 years of service and also worked for Roadway (YRC). In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia Kurtz. He will be dearly missed by his children, Tammie (James) Anders, John (Michelle) Kurtz, Michelle (Joe) Young, and Kimberly Jordan; grandchildren, Grace, Jacob, Emily, Megan, Heather, and Brittany; great-granddaughter, Kaylah Evans; and special friend, Carol Gray. Per Al's wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial celebration of his life will be planned at a later date when gathering restrictions have been lifted. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.