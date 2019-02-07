|
Elvira Elizabeth Dove
Elvira Elizabeth Dove passed away Friday, February 1, 2019.
Service will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307, Pastor Loretta Sanders Eulogist. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until time of service. The procession will form and condolences may be sent to 906 Winton Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 7, 2019