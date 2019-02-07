Home

Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Elvira Elizabeth Dove Obituary
Elvira Elizabeth Dove

Elvira Elizabeth Dove passed away Friday, February 1, 2019.

Service will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307, Pastor Loretta Sanders Eulogist. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until time of service. The procession will form and condolences may be sent to 906 Winton Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 7, 2019
