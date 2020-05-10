Ema was born on November 30, 1976 and grew up in Kent, Ohio. She resided in Durham, North Carolina since 2004 where she was the owner of Events by Ema, an event planning business. Ema graduated from Kent Roosevelt High School in 1995; then went on to obtain a Bachelor's of Arts degree in Rhetorical Communication from Kent State University in Ohio. She earned a Master's of Science degree in Athletic Administration from North Carolina Central University in North Carolina. Ema is survived by her parents and sister, Malaika Temu, along with aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. Ema had the ability to light up a room with her energy and captivating smile. She touched the lives of many and will be remembered by all. Friends may call on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Road, Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in for viewing at a time. Private services will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed at https://sommervillefuneralservice.com/live/ at 11 a.m. Vehicle Procession from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., in order to participate you must sign up at https:// forms.gle/PQ4NLqGbUUSehb7E7 330-836-2725
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.