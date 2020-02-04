|
Emanuel E. Lockett, "Big M", 66, of Akron, went home to be with his Lord on February 1, 2020. He was born in Akron on September 22, 1953 to the late Allan A. and Sallie Mae (nee Gaines) Lockett. He retired from Local 894. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10 - 12 followed by a 12 noon funeral at The Church of God MPGT, 200 Cole Ave., Akron, OH 44301, Elder Henry Brunson officiating. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 119 Kelly Ave, Akron, OH 44306. To view full obituary, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 4, 2020