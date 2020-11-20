Emidia A. Bozzelli (Edie/Mimi), 88, went home to be with the Lord on November 17, 2020. She was born to Vito and Anna Spano (Falasco). She was a lifelong resident of Cuyahoga Falls and Akron. Upon graduation from North High School, she began a career at the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company. She also enjoyed her employment at Wine Jelly Joe's and Project Learn of Summit County. Mimi met the love of her life, Gib, with whom she enjoyed 64 wonderful years of marriage. Upon retirement, they enjoyed traveling together, especially their trips to Aruba, Hawaii and Italy. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Cuyahoga Falls for nearly 60 years. There, she enjoyed many active years volunteering with the Rosary Altar Confraternity and was instrumental in founding the Mother of Sorrows ministry. She also was a member and served as a president of the Calabrian Guild. Edie was preceded in death by her infant son, Martin Joseph; her father, Vito Spano; and her mother, Anna Spano (Falasco). Living her faith-filled life as a devoted wife and mother, Edie leaves behind her husband, Gib; and her children, Karen and Jim Campbell, Maura and Jim Bozzelli, and Diane and John Hurley. She lived to share her love, faith, affection, traditions, cookies, and her delicious family dinners with her grandchildren, Anthony and Claire Campbell, Michael Hurley, Jack Hurley, Nick Campbell, John Bozzelli, Megan Hurley, Katie Bozzelli and soon to be born great-granddaughter Baby Campbell. Edie leaves behind so many special people that she held in her heart everyday ....cousins, nieces and nephews, neighbors, and friends! The family expresses its utmost gratitude to Dr. Andrea Cerone, Dr. Michael Bage and to her friend and caregiver, Penny. Given the current environment, the family will hold a private Mass of Christian Burial. At the appropriate time in 2021, the family will hold a celebration of Edie's life but someone else will have to bake the cookies! Donations can be made to the IHM Knights of Columbus Council 13517 C/O Scholarship Fund 1905 Portage Trail Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 "A happy family is but an earlier heaven." George Bernard Shaw