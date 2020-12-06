1/1
Emily Arlene Pierson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emily "Arlene" Pierson, 97, died peacefully on December 2nd, 2020. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years, Robert "Bob" Pierson, who died in August of this year. Arlene was born in Smithville, Ohio on September 1st, 1923 to Marvin and Emily Stauffer (Lehman). She was preceded in death by her six siblings, Marjorie "Marge" Smith, Dorothy "Dot" DeMass, Hildreth "Id" Schwan, Miriam "Num" Schlisler, Wilma "Putz" Rich, and Raymond "Bub" Stauffer. She graduated from Ashland University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She went on to become an Army cadet nurse and, later, a stay-at-home mother for her children. Arlene was a member of the Garden Club of Bath as well as the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Akron. She loved gardening, singing in the church choir, cooking, baking, hosting gatherings with her family, travelling, and of course, Lucille Ball. Her family will remember her as being witty, classy, and kind. Arlene is survived by her six children, Diane (Denny) Vincent, Carol Pleuss, Nancy (Roger) Vincent, Barbara (Jeff) Hale, Patty Egan, and Robert (Gail) Pierson; as well as seventeen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider planting some or donating to a local charity in Arlene's honor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved