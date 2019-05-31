Emily B.



Marquette TOGETHER AGAIN



Emily B. Marquette, age 86, of Uniontown, Ohio went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.



She was born on August 20, 1932 in Findlay, Ohio as the 12th of 13 children to William Lester and Eva Mae Alge. She enjoyed being raised in her large Catholic family.



Emily met her husband-to-be, Phillip G. Marquette, at the Findlay skating rink at age 19. They were proudly married on January 24, 1953 and promptly moved to Akron and started their family. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage. Emily was a devoted wife and a loving mother. She delighted in her role as grandmother and great-grandmother. Emily and Phillip lived a wonderful life full of family, traveling, motorcycling, and flying. Emily was a great support to Phillip in his career as a businessman and owner of Mogadore Patterns. She personally enjoyed many hobbies including cooking, gardening, ceramics, and shopping.



Emily is predeceased by her loving husband, Phillip; and daughter,



Deborah Ann Marquette. Emily is survived by her daughter, Nanette Meeks; her son, Don (Carolyn) Marquette; her grandchildren, Chris (Treena) Phillips, Stephanie (Bob) Cherok, Erik Marquette, Vincent Marquette, Marie (Travis) Vargas, Audrey Marquette; and her great-grandchildren, Hayden Phillips, Mason Phillips, and Greyson Marquette.



Calling hours will be Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44312. The funeral will be held immediately after at 4 p.m. and will be officiated by Pastor Dave Bogue of Arlington Memorial Baptist Church. Interment will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44312. Emily will be laid to rest next to her husband, Phillip.



(Hopkins Lawver,



AKRON, 330-733-6271)



www.hopkinslawver.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 31 to June 1, 2019