Emily Elizabeth Talcott, 95, of Wadsworth, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Altercare of Wadsworth. Emily (Betty) was born June 10, 1924 in Baralaba, Queensland, Australia to John William and Emily Bean Ruddock. Betty studied and worked in nursing in Australia during WWII. She married WWII veteran, USAAF 1st LT. Thomas B. Talcott on June 4, 1946. Betty was the Director of the Wadsworth Red Cross in the 1970s-1980s where she assisted Vietnam War service men and their families, helped residents affected by the blizzard of 1978, ran blood drives, coordinated water safety programs, and won an award for her service. A long-time member of the United Church of Christ in Wadsworth, she was also an active member of the Eastern Stars. She loved gardening, cooking, knitting, caring for injured birds, and most of all being with her family. Loving wife, mother and grandmother, her selfless dedication to her family helped shape 3 generations. Betty will be deeply missed by her children, Christine Watters (Joseph), William Talcott (Kathleen), and Rebecca Dorner (Daniel); grandchildren, Joseph Watters (Angela), Lacey Hanson (Steve), Benjamin Dorner (Deborah), Sean Watters, Thomas Dorner, Erin Shemberger (Tyler), Megan Mosyjowski (Alex), and Suzanne Dorner; and great-grandchildren, Emily Elizabeth, Madalyn, Grayden, Eliana, Amelia, Abigail, Noble, Sylvia. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas B. Talcott (1915-1972); her sisters, Molly Clarke and Thelma Luhrs. A special thank you to the staff at Altercare Wadsworth for their loving and compassionate care. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross at https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 4, 2020