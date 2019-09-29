|
Emily "Tina" Miller Emily "Tina" Miller, 85, went home to be with the Lord on September 25, 2019. Spending time with family was very important to her. She enjoyed vacationing at the beach, growing flowers, and attending church at Maranatha. Emily retired from Akron Public Schools after many years of service. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Miller; seven siblings; and parents, David and Relda Clatterbuck. Emily is survived by husband, Owen Dibert; children, Stan (Kathy) Miller and Debbie (Tom) Taylor; grandchildren, Angela (Jason) Sayre, Apryl Miller, Adam Miller, Ross (Cady) Taylor, Chad (Marissa) Taylor; step-daughters, Wendy (Virgil) Kline and Brenda Guymon; great-grandchildren, Lauren Sayre, Paige and Charlotte Taylor, Maisie and Bennett Taylor; and four siblings. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron with funeral service immediately following. Interment at Greenlawm Memorial Park, Akron. The family would like to thank the staff at ClearPath Hospice for the great care she received.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019