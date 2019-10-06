|
|
Emma Augusta Turvey Emma Augusta Turvey, 77, of Akron, passed away peacefully at home on October 2, 2019. She was born in Fairlawn on March 8, 1942. She was a fun-loving, caring, strong, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Raedene Turvey; father, Charles Lueck; mother and stepfather, Effie and John Fockler; brother, Charles Lueck; sister, Shirley Wolford and husband, Pat Turvey. She will be dearly missed by her children, William "Chip" Turvey, Paula Turvey (John Burch), and Mary Ann Hicks; sister, Elizabeth Lasota; grandchildren, Arin Stark, Sharon Tiger, Karen Stark, Joi Turvey, and Clarence Banks; several great-grandchildren. A celebration of Emma's life will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 5 p.m. at The Brooklands Bar and Grill, 371 The Brooklands, Akron. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019