Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Brooklands Bar and Grill
371 The Brooklands
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Turvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Augusta Turvey


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Augusta Turvey Obituary
Emma Augusta Turvey Emma Augusta Turvey, 77, of Akron, passed away peacefully at home on October 2, 2019. She was born in Fairlawn on March 8, 1942. She was a fun-loving, caring, strong, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Raedene Turvey; father, Charles Lueck; mother and stepfather, Effie and John Fockler; brother, Charles Lueck; sister, Shirley Wolford and husband, Pat Turvey. She will be dearly missed by her children, William "Chip" Turvey, Paula Turvey (John Burch), and Mary Ann Hicks; sister, Elizabeth Lasota; grandchildren, Arin Stark, Sharon Tiger, Karen Stark, Joi Turvey, and Clarence Banks; several great-grandchildren. A celebration of Emma's life will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 5 p.m. at The Brooklands Bar and Grill, 371 The Brooklands, Akron. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now