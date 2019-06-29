|
Emma Catherine Krstulovich (Magazeni)
Emma Catherine Krstulovich, 96, of Stow, and previously of Carpentersville, IL, passed away on June 27, 2019. Emma was born in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Josephine and Alfonso Magazeni. She worked as a Rosie the Riveter at Firestone where she worked on C47s.
In addition to her parents, Emma was preceded in death by husband, Edward Krstulovich; son, James Krstulovich, and siblings, Arthur and Albert Magazeni.
She is survived by her son, Edward (Marlene) Krstulovich; sister, Helen (Ray) Lafeber; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
At her request, there will be no services held and cremation has taken place. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 29, 2019