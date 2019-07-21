Emma Jean Bowman



Emma Jean Bowman, 91, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She departed peacefully with family and loved ones by her side. She was born in Gip, West Virginia on December 20, 1927 to the late Theodore and Olive Byard.



Jean spent her career in banking and was a registered notary. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church and Church in the Valley. She was a devoted volunteer at Haven of Rest. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and appreciated the beauty of nature. She made many friends through her time with the OWLS (Old Widowed Ladies Society). She will always be remembered for her generous spirit and love of family. Her most precious treasures were simple things such as locks of her children's hair that she saved.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death in 1979 by her beloved husband, Leonard Bowman and her siblings, Chester Byard and Virginia McFadden.



She will be dearly missed by her loving children and their families: Beverly Morehead and son, Jamie (Melanie Seal) Morehead, Denise Allen and her children, Erin (Ryan) Minnier and Jody (Jesse) Duecker, David (Deborah) Bowman and children, Andrew Bowman, Amy Bowman, Daniel (Emily) Bowman, Ashley (Linsey) Pfallen, and Andrea Pfahl; nine great-grandchildren; many other relatives, including nieces and nephew, Suzanne Stanich, Lynn Talkington, and Eric (Jill) McFadden.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2 to 3, followed by a 3 p.m. memorial service at Church in the Valley, 2241 Everett Rd., Peninsula, OH 44264.



Jean will be privately laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wadsworth at a later date.



If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Haven of Rest, 175 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44308.



To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019