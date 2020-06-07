Emma Jean Lenke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOGETHER AGAIN TALLMADGE -- Emma Jean Lenke, 96, passed away May 31, 2020. Born in Akron, she lived most of her life in Tallmadge. Emma Jean worked as a secretary at Goodyear Tire and was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church. She was a member of the Dorkas Circle with the Methodist Church, where she enjoyed quilting with her friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin "Al"; sister, Helen Gilbride; brothers, Harry and Paul. Emma Jean is survived by her son, Thomas (Diana) Lenke of Hartville; grandson, Michael (Laura) Lenke; sister-in-law, Marie Lenke of Akron; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Summa Hospice and the staff at Homestead Memory Care for their care of their mother. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman at the convenience of the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
339 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 7, 2020
Offering Our deepest sympathy during this difficult time.
Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved