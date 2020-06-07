TOGETHER AGAIN TALLMADGE -- Emma Jean Lenke, 96, passed away May 31, 2020. Born in Akron, she lived most of her life in Tallmadge. Emma Jean worked as a secretary at Goodyear Tire and was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church. She was a member of the Dorkas Circle with the Methodist Church, where she enjoyed quilting with her friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin "Al"; sister, Helen Gilbride; brothers, Harry and Paul. Emma Jean is survived by her son, Thomas (Diana) Lenke of Hartville; grandson, Michael (Laura) Lenke; sister-in-law, Marie Lenke of Akron; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Summa Hospice and the staff at Homestead Memory Care for their care of their mother. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman at the convenience of the family.