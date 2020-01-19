|
Emma Lotto (nee Ricci), 98, was ushered into heaven on January 16th, 2020 at her home at The Village of St Edward in Fairlawn, OH. She joins her husband, John and daughter Monica, who departed this life in 2004 and 2008. Emma was born in Clairton, PA into a loving family of 8 wonderful and doting older brothers, all now deceased, and was later joined by her only sister, Eleanore Lancianese, who resides in Greenville, SC. Emma married her high school sweetheart, John L Lotto, on January 4th, 1945, and they were blessed with five children, settling in Akron in 1965, where she was an active member of St. Vincent Church. They were truly members of The Greatest Generation. Emma will be remembered for her deep and abiding faith, devotion to family, hard work and resilience. She was beloved by all who knew her for her kindheartedness, compassion and unflagging courage and amazed all with her humor and sharp mind... she truly did not miss a trick until the end. Loyal and devout, beautiful and classy, yet ever so humble, she kept herself and her home in fine form, while raising 5 children on a healthy diet of handpicked produce, homemade pastas, biscotti and oatmeal cookies. All this she did while working outside the home and in several family businesses. She believed in bringing her best self to the world every day and encouraged others to do the same. She leaves behind 4 devoted children and their spouses, John (Elaine) Lotto, Mary (Richard) Ross, Michael Lotto and Marlene (Paul) Campbell; grandchildren, Christopher (Colleen) Lotto and their daughters, Emily and Julia, Mark (Christine) Lotto, Luke and Courtney Campbell; sister, Eleanore; many nieces, nephews and their spouses and children, to whom she was a loving, favorite aunt. She also leaves behind many friends from years spent in Steubenville, OH and the many winters spent in Winter Haven, FL, as well as those she befriended at St Edward, where she happily made her home for the past 9 years. All will sorely miss her grace, good nature and loving heart. The Young and the Restless has lost a loyal viewer and the chapel, library and bridge group at St. Ed's will never quite be the same. Her legacy of unconditional love, generosity of spirit, staunch independence and fierce determination will forever reside in the hearts of those who loved her. Visitation will be held at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S Miller Rd., Fairlawn, OH Friday 1/24 from 5-8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the Funeral Mass, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, 1/25 at the Village of St Edward Main Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to The Village of St. Edward, 3125 Smith Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 23, 2020