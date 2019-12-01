|
|
) TOGETHER AGAIN Emma Duncan passed away November 28, 2019. She was born July 23, 1935 in Akron to the late Rev. Guy and Evelyn Lance. She was a loving mother and wife and worked as a secretary for the family business for many years. She was also a board member and secretary at her church. Emma was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Jim and six siblings. She is survived by sons, James Jr. (Cheryl) and Randy (Rita) Duncan; grandchildren, Jaclyn (Michael) Villasenor, Brian (Meredith), Nathan (Katherine) and Victoria Duncan; great grandchildren, Tanner, Avery, Alyssa, Grayson, Audrey, and Colin; sister Deborah; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Community Gospel Tabernacle, 181 E. State Street, Barberton, Ohio 44203 with Rev. Warren Lowry officiating. Family and friends may call on Monday from 5 to 8 P.M. at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, Ohio 44319. Interment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made in Emma's name to the church. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019