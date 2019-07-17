Emma Marie Witcher



Emma Marie Witcher, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 12, 2019. Emma Marie Witcher was born to the late Tom and Alberta Orr Ledford Sr., on December 26, 1928 in Louisville, Ala. She moved to Akron, Ohio in 1949. She retired from the VA Hospital in Brecksville with 27 years of service. She was a devoted member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church for over 50 years.



Emma Marie Witcher is survived by her only child, Ernest (Anne) Witcher Sr., of Akron, Ohio; grandsons, Ernest (Heather) Witcher Jr., of Akron, Ohio and Edward Witcher of Akron, Ohio; granddaughters, Elisha Witcher of Akron, Ohio and Erica Witcher of Youngstown, Ohio; six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; beloved former daughter-in-law, Irma Jean Smith III of Akron, Ohio; brother, Samuel (Beverly) Ledford of Chino, Calif. and sister, Georgia Smith of Mableton, Ga.; Goddaughter, Toni Sims-Williams and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.



Service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 180 Edward Ave., Akron, OH 44310. Pastor Robert J. Evans, Officiant and Eulogist. Interment Rose Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 11 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1037 Hardesty Blvd., Akron, OH 44320. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 17 to July 21, 2019