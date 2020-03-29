|
Emma Ruth Schafer, 91, loving wife, mother, grandmother, passed away on March 27, 2020. Ruth was born on November 3, 1928 and was an Akron resident all her life, graduating from Kenmore High School in 1946. Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Dick; parents, Henry and Pauline Compton; brother, Clay Compton. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Joe) Kostko; son, Lawrence Schafer; grandchildren, Christopher Kostko, Karen (Matt) Clark, Jeffrey (Erin) Kostko, Sean Schafer and Jaclyn Schafer; great grandchildren, Colin and Noah Clark, Owen Kostko, and Aria Kostko. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no services. Private family memorial will be at a later date. For those that wish, memorial contributions in Ruth's name can be made to a . The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Schafer family. Messages and memories of Ruth can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020