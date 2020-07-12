Emma Santiago

THEN AND NOW Emma T. Santiago, 87, of Akron passed away on July 8, 2020. She was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico on June 17 1933. She moved to Ohio in 1954 where she worked for and retired from Summit County. Emma was an extremely caring, loving and generous person. Most would remember her by her dancing and singing to salsa music while cooking our favorites. Always asking "you hungry, come eat, I'll fix you a plate". She was our everything, our ROCK. She will be missed more than words could ever express. Preceded in death is her daughter, Diana Santiago, Emma leaves 5 children, Olinda Frazier, Milagros Jennings, Maria Haydu, Vincent Santiago, and Indalecio Santiago, and large family of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Calling hours will be on Thursday, July 16 from 5-8 pm at the Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home (811 Grant St.). Masks and social distancing are required. A graveside service will be held at Hillside Memorial Park at 9:00am Friday with funeral procession forming at the funeral home at 8:00am. Please visit Emma's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com
to view or leave condolences.