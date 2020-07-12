1/1
Emma Santiago
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THEN AND NOW Emma T. Santiago, 87, of Akron passed away on July 8, 2020. She was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico on June 17 1933. She moved to Ohio in 1954 where she worked for and retired from Summit County. Emma was an extremely caring, loving and generous person. Most would remember her by her dancing and singing to salsa music while cooking our favorites. Always asking "you hungry, come eat, I'll fix you a plate". She was our everything, our ROCK. She will be missed more than words could ever express. Preceded in death is her daughter, Diana Santiago, Emma leaves 5 children, Olinda Frazier, Milagros Jennings, Maria Haydu, Vincent Santiago, and Indalecio Santiago, and large family of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Calling hours will be on Thursday, July 16 from 5-8 pm at the Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home (811 Grant St.). Masks and social distancing are required. A graveside service will be held at Hillside Memorial Park at 9:00am Friday with funeral procession forming at the funeral home at 8:00am. Please visit Emma's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home - Akron
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home - Akron
811 Grant Street
Akron, OH 44311
(330) 253-8121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved