Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Eugene Catholic Church
1821 Munroe Falls Ave
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Enna Stumpo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enna Marie Stumpo


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Enna Marie Stumpo Obituary
Enna Marie Stumpo

Enna Marie Stumpo, 77, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on May 27, 2019.

Enna was born on June 16, 1941 in Akron, Ohio to the late William "Sam" and Rosella Robb. She was very strong in her faith and she and her husband were long-time members of St. Eugene Catholic Church. Enna was very athletic as a youngster. If she wanted to play with her brothers, she had to learn how to hit and catch a baseball, shoot a basketball, and run with a football. She eventually turned to more girlish endeavors. But, by standing toe-to-toe with her brothers, she had acquired a sense of determination and maybe a bit of bullheadedness that stayed with her throughout her life. She was loyal to her friends and family, dedicated to her husband when he was alive, and beloved by her brothers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Stumpo, with whom she shared many loving and caring years; sister-in-law, Deanna Robb and nephew, Alan Robb.

Enna is survived by her brothers, James (Alice) Robb, David (Joann) Robb and Timothy

(Linda) Robb; nieces and nephews, Mary Denise Robb, Jean Marie (Frank) Moffa, Julie Ann (Eric) Hancsak, Gregory (Beth) Robb and Jon Robb; many great nieces and nephews, and her best friend, June Murphy.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 1821 Munroe Falls Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. She will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Enna's name to St. Eugene Catholic Church. To view the tribute video or sign the guest book online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 1 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now