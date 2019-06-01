Enna Marie Stumpo



Enna Marie Stumpo, 77, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on May 27, 2019.



Enna was born on June 16, 1941 in Akron, Ohio to the late William "Sam" and Rosella Robb. She was very strong in her faith and she and her husband were long-time members of St. Eugene Catholic Church. Enna was very athletic as a youngster. If she wanted to play with her brothers, she had to learn how to hit and catch a baseball, shoot a basketball, and run with a football. She eventually turned to more girlish endeavors. But, by standing toe-to-toe with her brothers, she had acquired a sense of determination and maybe a bit of bullheadedness that stayed with her throughout her life. She was loyal to her friends and family, dedicated to her husband when he was alive, and beloved by her brothers.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Stumpo, with whom she shared many loving and caring years; sister-in-law, Deanna Robb and nephew, Alan Robb.



Enna is survived by her brothers, James (Alice) Robb, David (Joann) Robb and Timothy



(Linda) Robb; nieces and nephews, Mary Denise Robb, Jean Marie (Frank) Moffa, Julie Ann (Eric) Hancsak, Gregory (Beth) Robb and Jon Robb; many great nieces and nephews, and her best friend, June Murphy.



Visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 1821 Munroe Falls Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. She will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Enna's name to St. Eugene Catholic Church.