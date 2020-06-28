Enrique Narciso Guzman Reynes
Dr. Enrique Narciso Guzman Reynes, 88, of Hinckley, passed away on June 23, 2020. He was born on October 29, 1931 in Sampaloc, Manila, Philippines to the late Emiliano Lazarte Reynes and Encarnacion de Guzman Reynes. Enrique was a professor at the University of the Philippines, cofounding its Chemical Engineering Department, lecturing at the University of Santo Tomas, Harvard College, Northwestern University, Case Western University and later went into Research and Development for BF Goodrich. He holds six degrees and at least eight patents globally, oversaw and prevented a chemical plant in the city of Galveston from exploding and damaging railway infrastructure and the city, led the building and development of a research facility in Indiana, and granted his mother's wishes for all her seven children to graduate from college by inspiring and financing their educations. He will be remembered most for the range of his humility, kindness and generosity balanced with typically contrasting methods of strict discipline, tenacity and extreme pragmatism, though, his strongest trait was willpower. He rose from abject poverty and endured the hardships of the Battle of Manila at ground zero emigrating to the United States through being granted the honor of being named a Fulbright Fellow, short of only a Nobel. He always said, "Don't work harder. Work smarter." He was very logical, systematic and commanding with his presence while championing the virtues of brevity, yet he was also playful, the antithesis of arrogance and extremely loving, especially to children. He is survived by his son, Daniel (Sarah); daughters in every way that matters, Monnique (JC) and Jennilyn; twin granddaughters, Diana Marie and Portia Dawn; and numerous nephews, nieces, extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Dr. Norma Bacosa Nangit, of 50 years, his brother, Eduardo (Angelina), Emiliano Jr. (Florentina), Corazon Rodriguez (Ricardo), Consuelo, Caridad and Carmelita. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Waite and Son Funeral Home, 3300 Center Rd., Brunswick, OH 44212. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in care of Daniel N. Reynes for the Dr. Norma Bacosa Nangit Reynes Foundation for Education, Palawan. There will be live-streaming at www.waitefuneralhome.com where condolences and memories may be left.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Waite & Son Funeral Homes Brunswick Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Waite & Son Funeral Homes Brunswick Chapel
3300 Center Road
Brunswick, OH 44212
330-225-1770
