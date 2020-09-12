Faile With great sadness, we announce the passing of Paulette, our loving and devoted wife and mother, on September 2, 2020. She was 75 years old. Born February 24, 1945, in Evansville, IN to William and Evelyn Page of Cadiz, KY (both deceased), Paulette moved to Akron, OH as a child with her parents and attended Akron Public Schools where she graduated in 1963 from Central High School. Before attending Central, she loved working for Coach Flossie in his classroom as a student assistant at Garfield High School. Paulette also loved to go to the CYC dances on Wednesday nights. She attended the Akron Baptist Temple as a child and into adulthood and carried the teachings of Dr. Dallas Billington and Charles Billington with her all of her life. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, her family, dancing, cooking, homemaking, Elvis, shopping, country music, Larry Alltop's music and really great shoes. An accomplished homemaker, fabulous cook (legendary potato salad, Texas Sheet Cake and Sloppy Joes), she loved serving others and being of service to the churches she attended. A life-long Baptist, she served as the coordinator/cook/chef of countless church dinners and celebrations. Her knack of organizing these events was unsurpassed. She enjoyed every minute that she served. Married to Thomas V. Faile in 1967, they enjoyed 53 years together and lived in Ohio, Kansas, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia during their married life. They enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family and friends. Their home was always open for holidays and other life celebrations. Paulette is survived by her husband, Tom, and the absolute joys of her life, her children, Jeff Faile (Angie) and Jennifer Bolding (Eric, deceased) and her grandchildren, London, Joshua and Jonathan Faile and Ivey and Erica Bolding. She is also survived by her sister, Phyllis Page Moye (Jack, deceased), and her nephews, Michael and Adam Moye and their families and a host of cousins, in-laws and friends. The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to the past and present staff of The Oaks of Towne Lake for their excellent care of our mother during her illnesses and for their kindness and consideration to her. Arrangements for Paulette are with Georgia Funeral Care of Acworth, GA.







