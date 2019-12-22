|
Eric Capanna, 60, formerly of Missoula Montana, passed away unexpectedly on December 15, 2019 in Akron. He is survived by his children, Erica and Christian Capanna; grandchildren, Maddox and Teagan; brother, Bob (Christine) Capanna; sisters, Michelle and Renee; as well as many nieces and nephews. Eric was preceded in death by his loving mother and father Robert Sr. and Karen Capanna and brother, David. Eric has been cremated and his wishes were to have his remains laid to rest back in the state he loved, Montana. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Eric's memory to the Poverello Center, which serves the homeless of Missoula, by going to www.poverellocenter.org. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019