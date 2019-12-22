Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Capanna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Capanna

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric Capanna Obituary
Eric Capanna, 60, formerly of Missoula Montana, passed away unexpectedly on December 15, 2019 in Akron. He is survived by his children, Erica and Christian Capanna; grandchildren, Maddox and Teagan; brother, Bob (Christine) Capanna; sisters, Michelle and Renee; as well as many nieces and nephews. Eric was preceded in death by his loving mother and father Robert Sr. and Karen Capanna and brother, David. Eric has been cremated and his wishes were to have his remains laid to rest back in the state he loved, Montana. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Eric's memory to the Poverello Center, which serves the homeless of Missoula, by going to www.poverellocenter.org. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -