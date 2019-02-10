Eric L. Cresong



Eric L. Cresong, age 36, of Uniontown, Ohio passed from this world on February 5, 2019.



Eric was a graduate of Springfield High School and was proud of his career as a Troubleshooter for Ohio Edison. Eric loved his family more than anything else. He was always full of smiles and laughs and would light up a room. Eric loved playing softball and was an avid Cleveland sports fan.



Preceded in death by his son, Tristan; grandparents, Homer and June Cresong and Alva and Reva Cox, Eric is survived by his wife, Dezirae; his four children who he loved deeply, Dakota, Landon, Tyson, and Peyton; parents, Homer and Vanessa Cresong; brothers, Homer and Tracy (Chrissy); and sister, Ashley (Jamison); former wife, Jessi; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Friends and family will be received Tuesday, February 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.) Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 13 at Springfield Assembly of God, 1551 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44312 with Rev. Raymond Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Eric's family in care of the funeral home, or visit www.hopkinslawver.com for a link to a 'Go Fund Me' account. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary