Eric "Woody" L Garland
Eric L. Garland "Woody" passed away on June 23, 2019 unexpectedly.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Isabella Garland and daughter, Naveah Garland. He is survived by father, Eddie Garland; wife, Shalisa Garland and their five children, Eric, Kieghly, Joseph, Wyatt and Jaxson Garland; sister, Brittany Garland; mother and father in-law, Joseph and Debbra Ballagh, and mother-in-law, Candy Petrekovich.
Eric worked for PSC Metals for fourteen years and Unity Works Lighting for the last month. Visitation and gathering will be 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 E. Market St.). Donations can be made to the family to help with final expenses. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market Street, Akron, OH (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 2, 2019