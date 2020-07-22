Eric Lawrence Teed, "Tigger", age 37, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on July 17, 2020 following a motorcycle accident. He was born on September 27, 1982 in Ravenna, Ohio to Debbie Kosley of Akron and Robert Teed Jr. of Bedford, both whom will dearly miss him. Eric proudly worked as a laborer, mostly in the roofing and concrete industry. Eric had many passions in his life. He loved making people laugh, spending time with his friends and family, attending live concerts, NASCAR, gambling and tattooing his memories. Eric lived to his own set of rules, he challenged authority and paved his own way. Eric now joins his grandparents, Elainor Kosley and Robert and Sarah Teed Sr. In addition to his parents, Tigger will be dearly missed by his five amazing and beautiful children, Isaiah, Zachariah, Arieanna, Jace and Bryson Teed; and both of his children's mothers, Jamie Clarkston and Katelyn Bland. Also surviving are his siblings, Jeremy (Lisa) Kosley, Kasey Hartzel, Robert Teed III and Andrew Teed; as well as, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, who mourn his loss. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Brett Bartels will celebrate Eric's life. Family and friends may visit on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. We do ask that due to Covid-19 that everyone WEAR A MASK and adhere to SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com