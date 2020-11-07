As you read this, rest assured my consciousness has transitioned to another dimension. This occurred on November 3rd, 2020. Cause is attributed to complications from COPD. In 1962 I graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School. I began my business career at age 15 as a freelance reporter, selling news tips to various radio stations and photographs to televisions stations and newspapers. At age 18 I began working in the private ambulance industry, first as a dispatcher, then as an attendant at Physicians & Surgeons (P&S) Ambulance Service. Nine years later, my business partner, Ron Myers and I purchased the company from the widow of its founder. We expanded the company to Canton, Cleveland and Houston, Texas. In 1994 Ron and I merged P&S with American Medical Response, the first ambulance company to become publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Following the merger, I became an investor with Victoria Voth Shane, my daughter, in Two Men and A Truck/Akron, the local franchise of an international residential and commercial moving company. In 1995 I relocated to the Houston, Texas, area where I became a merger and acquisition, consultant, assisting business brokers locating buyers for their clients. Approximately 20 years later, I returned to Ohio. During my career I was a two-term President of the Ohio Ambulance Association, and Chairman of the Small Business Council of the Akron Chamber of Commerce. I was also a professional speaker and seminar leader, and wrote three books related to business matters. I attribute much my professional success to an interest in metaphysics, which began in the early 1970s with exposure to principles outlined in the book Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill. Some if its concepts discuss channeling the power of the subconscious mind; developing a definite purpose; building a positive mental attitude; and how to successfully deal with adversity. I've also endeavored to follow the spiritual philosophies of the Unity Church of Christianity. My hobbies were Macintosh computers, electronics, and short-wave radio. I also enjoyed studying matters of metaphysics and high strangeness, such as ESP, the afterlife, psychic and paranormal phenomenon. In 2007 I married my devoted wife, Joanne. Barbara J. Voth-Janis was the mother of my two daughters. We were married in 1965. She is since deceased. Today my blended family consists of Victoria Shane (Brady) of Brimfield; Denise Sedgwick (Dan) of Ft. Worth, Texas; and Michael Ford (Thea) of Stow. We have been blessed with ten grandchildren, Morgan Hodge (Cody), Gavin and Hattie Slama, Remington Shane, Perrie, Griffin and Hadlee Sedgwick, Trey Ford, Zacrie Gandee, and Alivia Gandee. My parents, Roland and Dorothy Voth, and brothers, Andrew and Ronald Voth predeceased me. In addition to my children and grandchildren, I am survived by my wife, Joanne, and sister, Christine Voth of Oxnard, California. My family wishes to thank the physicians and caregivers at Western Reserve Hospital, Summa Akron City Hospital and Western Reserve Gardens Hospice for their loving and gentle care during my illness. A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in my memory to Unity Chapel of Light Endowment Fund. If you smoke, stop smoking, and love one another! Enjoy this photo collage video obituary, narrated by Eric: https://youtu.be/OAhk1VMGHi0